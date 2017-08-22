Web Design Essentials: A Guide For You

You want an outstanding website. Does that mean you need to invest in pricey software packages, and use complex templates? What you need for your website design can depend on how simple or fancy your site will be, as well as how much time you want to put toward creating the site. Unless you are willing to invest a solid amount of time and energy in learning, then you may be better off going with a professional design company. As long as you've go the proper motivation, the tips in this article will get you started building a quality web site.

Avoid useless scripts. Scripts like counters and date/time scripts don't really serve any purpose, and since they are all JavaScript, can add a few kilobytes to the page's file size. Getting rid of these elements also frees up space on the homepage. Replace those useless scripts with useful content that keeps users coming back.

Keep your pages to a reasonable length. Add content through new pages on your site, instead of tacking it on to the end of a home page. For the most part, readers are hesitant to keep going on a page that seems to scroll on forever. If you must have a lot of content on one page, include hyperlinks at the top and in sections throughout the page. This allows users to navigate through the available content without excessive scrolling.

If you're creating a large site, include search functions for your visitors. In the upper right-hand corner of the homepage, include a search box that allows users to search for a single term that appears anywhere in your site. If you can't code one yourself, Google and a few other websites offer free search functionality for websites with no programming required.

Avoid using frames. Most sites have abandoned frames on their own as better alternatives have become available, but there are still sites out there that are trapped in 1996. Alternatives to navigational frames include fixed-position navigation panels, having navigation in multiple areas (e.g. left and bottom) or simplifying page structure so that navigational links are never far away.

For the best layout, make sure that the colors you choose for the background and font are restful to the eyes. Choosing moving backgrounds or neon colors can make it hard for people to read, and they may navigate to another web site. However, include pictures to break up your content and make the site complete.

Minimize the amount of clicking or scrolling visitors must do to access information. The more a user has to click or scroll around to find the information they seek, the more likely they are to give up looking for it. Aim for having at least 400 words on every page of your site by combining pages that have content that falls below this number of words.

Make sure your website uses a consistent font throughout. Some websites change fonts willy-nilly without any design reason to do so. This makes the content difficult to process for visitors. Most websites, especially business websites, will do just fine sticking to basic fonts like Arial, Veranda, or even Times New Roman.

Go ahead and sign up for a newsletter that can inform you about web design periodically, so that if you ever lose sight of your web design goals you have a place to come back to and begin once again. Newsletters can help both beginners and veterans learn more.

Try to code using only CSS. We're moving away from table-based sites to only CSS sites because they are reusable, accessible, and they can greatly reduce your file sizes. This allows you greater control of the appearance of your site. There are various CSS resources you can use, therefore, knowing CSS is invaluable to web design.

Make sure that you use the right anchor text. The anchor text of a link should clearly describe what the visitor should expect to see when he clicks on the link. For instance, if a link leads to your widget ordering page, the anchor text might read "Order widgets." Specifically avoid using "click here" as anchor text.

To help you create good web pages and fix mistakes on your own, learn computer languages. Educating yourself on how a website actually works will help you quickly fix any mistakes. Knowing how to deal with problems on your site will save you time and money, as you will not have to rely on outside help to remedy the situation.

Sometimes implementing certain strategies when designing a website can take a significant amount of time and effort. If you find something rather difficult, do not give up and move on to something else. Instead, persevere and realize that patience and diligence pays off in the long run. These ideas that you find valuable for your site can be implemented with some patience and hard work.

All of the ideas found here are excellent jumping off points for web design. Keep them handy for the next piece of designing you need to do! Exercise all your options, and stay informed about all the current trends in web design.