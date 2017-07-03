Terrific Advice For Making Wordpress Work For You

WordPress is a hot blogging tool. It is making an impact on the Internet marketing world like no other. Learning more about WordPress may seem difficult at first, but with the right knowledge, it will become easier. Read this article to get great advice on how to make the most out of WordPress for your needs.

Make sure your sidebar is not too cluttered. The sidebars on most WordPress blogs are a chaotic mess, full of social media icons and ads and links. Prioritize what goes in your sidebar. Make sure visitors to your blog don't have to search for anything they might be looking for.

If you are doing a Wordpress blog for professional or search engine optimization purporses, don't let Wordpress actually host your blog. Put your blog on a different host and then just use the Wordpress application there. Blogs at Wordpress' website are sometimes deleted for being too commercial or deemed spammy in content.

Remove any special characters in the URLs of your blog posts. These characters can make things a real hassle. It is also a good idea to shorten URLs to keywords.

Remember that the title and description of each page on your site is what many other sites will use to categorize your link and share it with the world. For example, it will be what Google shows when someone searches for a site such as your own. Fill them with SEO key phrases and make sure there are no typos.

Do not let your theme get stale. The first thing you should do if you notice a decrease in traffic is check and see when you last changed your theme. As your site grows and changes, the theme should as well. Make sure that it accurately reflects your brand, and you should see a rise in traffic.

Know that you can write posts and send them in the future via WordPress. All you need to do is change the post from "Publish Immediately" to a specific date and time in the future. This way you can write posts and have them set up to go out even while you are on vacation!

Use the "ABC" button to spell check your posts before they go live. Many people overlook this ability, but Wordpress can spell check your work for you. This ensures that you continue to give off a professional look with your posts and yet you don't have to use a separate program to do so.

Incorporate a social sharing plugin for your WordPress blog. Integrating social media with your blog will be a great boon to your traffic. Your users can instantly share your article through Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites. Look for a plugin that will allow liking and sharing, since both will be beneficial.

Look into other themes for your WordPress blog. Sure WordPress comes preinstalled with a few excellent themes, but there are many more options out there. Many are free and then there are premium themes as well. These premium themes are very well designed and let you add more advanced aspects to your blog with ease, such as e-commerce plugins.

Images make your blog look beautiful; however, the images can also help your site rank higher among search engines. One of the easiest ways to do this is to add keywords to your title tag and alternate tags. Both of these tags should contain precise keywords in order to rank your site appropriately.

Don't forget to spellcheck your WordPress story. WordPress makes that easy through a spellcheck button on the editor itself. Look for a button that has the letters "ABC" on it. It'll then scan your post for spelling and common grammatical errors. Check any word or phrase that has a red squiggly line under it.

If you have made a mistake in spelling of a name in multiple posts, or just want to change a certain word across your site, use the Search and Replace plugin to do the job for you. The time it takes to do this manually is horrific, so instead let the plugin get it done.

If you want to have a landing page as the front page of your site, you will first need to create a "home" page and then a second page for your blog. Next, go into Reading Settings and click the static page radio button. Choose your home page for the front page and your blog page for the posts page.

Try installing a caching plugin in your WordPress site. There are many out there, but a popular one is W3 Total Cache. This plugin simply caches the website and keeps it from reloading each time a page is reloaded. This makes your site faster. It speeds things up because every file isn't being called every time a page reloads.

As stated above, knowing how to use WordPress properly is a great advantage to you as a blogger. Even if you know the basics, it is important to learn all the aspects of the blogging tool. Remember the helpful tips listed above as you explore and use the popular blogging platform.