Plenty Of Imaginative Tips For Web Designers

In today's business world everyone seems to have a website, but if you are not familiar with how to build one then it could be a problem. However, it is not that difficult since there are many software programs on the market that make it easy for any new business to create a nice website. Continue on for some great web design tips.

Always mark files that must be opened in an external program with an icon. Many sites host PDF files, and less commonly, DOC files, that must be opened in Foxit Reader and Microsoft Word/OpenOffice, respectively. These files should be marked with an icon representing the file type, and a link to download the appropriate viewer if the user does not have it.

Avoid useless scripts. Scripts like counters and date/time scripts don't really serve any purpose, and since they are all JavaScript, can add a few kilobytes to the page's file size. Getting rid of these elements also frees up space on the homepage. Replace those useless scripts with useful content that keeps users coming back.

Make sure that you prune content that is no longer relevant. For example, if your web page is promoting some event that occurred a year ago, you've probably lost a lot of your readers. Allowing information that is outdated to remain on your website is a sign to users that you have not taken the time to update your site and it implies that you don't care about their time. Create a schedule that will help you manage information and specials, and remind you to take down useless items.

Use a tracking service, rather than displaying your visitor counter for all to read. Many websites still display their counters, yet they do not serve any real purpose. There are many high quality tracking services available, and some are even free. Use these instead of showing off how many people visit you.

Try using a newsletter for getting repeat visitors. Allowing your customers to sign up for updates or important events can have them coming back for more. Put the sign-up box near the top of your site so they can easily find it, and check how many sign up when you move it around your page. Your newsletter should only go out to those who specifically request to receive it, or you run the risk of turning off your customers.

If you desire feedback from your visitors, design your site to include a feedback form rather than a guestbook. A feedback form lets your site visitors contact you without having anything negative be shown to everyone else who sees your site. If you have a guestbook then everyone can read both good and bad comments, something you really do not want people to see, especially when the comments are negative.

You should always put in the effort to make a customized error page for your site; this page should include a basic sitemap that links users to the major sections of your website. This ensures that if visitors follow a bad link or spell your URL wrong, they will be able to find what they are looking for.

For the best layout, make sure that the colors you choose for the background and font are restful to the eyes. Choosing moving backgrounds or neon colors can make it hard for people to read, and they may navigate to another web site. However, include pictures to break up your content and make the site complete.

Have clear navigation. When a visitor comes to your site, make sure they can go through your site. You must have clear navigation to do this. Have all important links in prominent places. Try linking many pages in your site. Allow information be found from every part of the site.

When beginning your site, don't put too much content on each page. You don't want information that will confuse the visitors to your page.

There are many good books which can help you learn more about web design. You don't want to pick books about specific software versions as they'll become outdated quickly, but style guides and even SEO information will last you a long time.

Selecting a good domain name is a very important aspect of website design. When you type an address in the web browser, do you use the famous www sub domain? Most people like to just type the address without using this, meaning you must design your site to be able to accept both.

This article should have helped you when it comes to web design. However, this is only some of what you need to know, and you're going to have to keep learning. Always make sure to stay up-to-date with new information on web design, and you'll find that it will be easier to create and maintain them.