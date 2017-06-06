Fundamental Web Building: A Guide For Designers

Many people love to design websites, but they aren't quite sure how to organize their pages. Like anything in life, organization is key and the same goes for your website. If the site is not organized then you will have frustrated visitors who cannot find anything. Continue on to the article below for some great tips on how to best design an organized website.

Incorporate fixed-position navigation so the users can easily use your site. This involves the navigation panel remaining static as the user reads down the page. This makes thing convenient for visitors and facilitates them taking advantage of your calls to action.

You don't ever want to use too much graphics. Graphics and images are definitely necessary to help facilitate professionalism and appeal, but they can also facilitate clutter if you're not careful. Use graphics for improvement, not decoration. Also, including the "right" number of images makes it easier to navigate the site.

Minimize page sizes and loading times. If your site takes awhile to load, your visitors will lose interest. A visitor who has to wait a long time to see your information will move on.

Test your website before it goes live. There's nothing worse then launching your new website and having to take it down right away due to bugs or other issues. Get a group of people together who are using different web browsers and computer platforms, and ask them to use a beta version of your website, writing down any issues they come across.

To help your web pages load quickly, you should compress all the images on the website page. If you have images that are compressed then pages will load much faster. Nothing is more frustrating to viewers than waiting for a 250k graphic to load when it should really only be 20k.

Do not clutter your website by using every square pixel of space that you have available. Using every pixel available to you can make the website feel overwhelming or cluttered. The layout of your site will appear clearer and easier to deal with, if the elements that make it up are separated by plenty of space. Sometimes, empty space is just as vital as actual content.

Always use text content for links on your pages. Links that show content are clearly visible to the visitor so they know what they are clinking on. If you have hidden links, users may mistakenly navigate away from the page they were on.

No matter the audience you seek to target or the focus of your site, it is important to focus on load times that are under ten seconds. A site that is designed well will only take a few seconds to load. Many people browsing the web want instant gratification, so if you want to catch their attention, you need to provide that.

Don't load rich content automatically. Rich content mainly refers to music and videos, but anything other than text or graphics qualifies. Many people browse in work environments where sounds suddenly playing is a big problem. Also, many people find such rich content annoying in general. Rich content should require some interaction from the user before playing.

Make sure that you periodically go back and try to remember all that you've learned thus far. One of the biggest problems people have when they first start out with web design is that they learn one or two things and forget them a couple of days later, which can hurt their website progress.

Development platforms can make your own code, but certain ones aren't as dependable as a text editor. Platforms allow you to design the way your site looks, and you can then simply paste the code that it generates for you. However, if you're wanting to minimize errors and have an excellent experience, you need to utilize a text editor.

Learn as much as you can about the various forms of html, as the html is crucial to web design. When you learn about html go ahead and make a couple of pages that are sort of filled with the information that you want to add to any of the sites you plan on working on.

Now that you've read the ideas in this article, you should be able to go forth and design a website which will rival those of your competition. Keep learning to find new techniques to increase your traffic, add new content and boost your page to the top of your market!