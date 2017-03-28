Basic Website Design Tips Anybody Can Use

One of the most important and expensive things a new business must have is a website. If you're new to doing business online, you can save tons of money designing your own site. However, you should never cut corners. Use the information ahead to get started on your site and make it look professional.

When you are designing a website, it is important to have proper spelling and grammar. In addition to running spell-check on your content, ask a friend or co-worker to proofread everything. Having good spelling and grammar on your website will help give it a professional feel and your visitor will be more likely to return.

Break up long text blocks. Having a huge wave of text is unnecessary for any site, especially when you can break it up by using images, or even separating it into different pages. Boring your viewers will only make them leave, so keep things as simple and fresh as possible.

Maintain normal-sized pages. Users with slower Internet connections might decide that the wait isn't worth it if your site loads slowly. You don't want people to have to abandon your site because the pages won't load.

Try not to use JavaScript too much. Even if JavaScript opens up interesting possibilities for your designs, not all your visitors will be able to see your content properly. Web browsers are all different, and each comes out with new versions pretty regularly. Everyone who visits your site will not always have an up to date browser. Also, consider that JavaScript isn't regularly enabled in everyone's browser. In either case, you are preventing your visitors from using all or some of the features of your website.

When designing your website, you should utilize cascading style sheets, or CSS. These style sheets can be applied to every webpage on your website, and will ensure that the user experience is consistent throughout the website. They are also effective for making quick design changes to your website due to the fact that you only need to change the style sheet as opposed to making alterations on every webpage.

If you want your site visitors to spend as much time as possible on your site, make text easy to read. One of the most common design mistakes is using graphic backgrounds with patterns or dark colors; combine this with equally dark text and you have a recipe for disaster. Unless the text is clear and easy to read, your site will not be a success.

If you want your website to get more visitors, take care to use relevant, up-to-date meta tags on every page of your site. You need to spend some time on creating high quality meta tags so that search engines can classify your site properly. Your website will under-perform on search engines and draw fewer visitors than it should if you use inappropriate or ill-conceived meta tags.

Everyone has heard about Photoshop, and they know that they have to learn it in order to become successful with web design. However, many people don't know about Dreamweaver and its potential for designers. Look into this application to find out its benefits.

Do not clutter your website by using every square pixel of space that you have available. If you make excessive use of pixels, your website will seem too busy and cluttered. Give your users a break by allowing space between different elements on each page. Even empty space in some areas serves just as good a purpose as content.

Remember, you don't have to break the bank to design a website. For all widely used web design tools that are costly, an equally effective tool can be found which doesn't cost as much. Look at open source software or free trials to accomplish the tasks you need. Looking for free software is a way to save money, not a loss of time.

You'll need some office space to design and manage a website. Remove the distractions, and create a clutter-free, efficient space. Have office tools and other things located within easy access, and ensure that you have an excellent space for your own web design needs.

Before you begin creating your website, it can be beneficial to have your design laid out as a wire-frame image on your computer, or drawn out on a piece of paper. This will provide you with a reference that you can look back to as you begin implementing your ideas. It can be an effective organization tool, and additionally, can serve as a prototype to identify potential problems early on.

Whether you want a simple site or a more bright and jazzy one, the information provided here will help you get started. Use these tips and create a website that you can proud of and which can start gaining visitors.